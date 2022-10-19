SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, October 19 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night.

Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week.

A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14.

Nearly 50 first responders are training near Mitchell this week for active shooter scenarios.

Young aspiring journalists came together this week to learn more about storytelling and the industry.

The SDSU football team has been on a winning streak, beating out rivals from South Dakota and beyond; and the good news just keeps coming to the Jackrabbits.