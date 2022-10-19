SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, October 19 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night.

Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls

Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week.

Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside

A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14.

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City

Nearly 50 first responders are training near Mitchell this week for active shooter scenarios.

Active shooter training using simulated scenarios

Young aspiring journalists came together this week to learn more about storytelling and the industry.

High school journalist learn more about the industry

The SDSU football team has been on a winning streak, beating out rivals from South Dakota and beyond; and the good news just keeps coming to the Jackrabbits.

‘SDSU deserves to be here’; SDSU ranked #1 in FCS