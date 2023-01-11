SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving.

According to court papers, Francis White Lance is charged with robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union in November, shooting a gun inside, and getting away with $24,000 cash.

Last week’s snowstorm has been a hindrance to the cleanup efforts going on at the Union Gospel Mission after a pipe burst on the third floor the day after Christmas.

One local group is helping stock menstrual and hygiene products at local non-profits.

The South Dakota Board of Education Standards has changed the location and date of its next hearing on the proposed social studies standards.

After a big weekend in Frisco, Texas and taking the national FCS title over the rival North Dakota State, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are back and were welcomed home by fans Tuesday evening in Brookings.

The fog issues are back this morning across eastern KELOLAND, where dense fog advisories are in effect until 10am. Drive with care this morning.

