SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 10. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A 21-year-old Sioux man is in custody following a gas station robbery on Sunday, April 9, according to Sioux Falls Police.

A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said. The suspected lone shooter was also dead.

A trove of purported Pentagon documents have appeared online in recent days, revealing information ranging from U.S. assessments of the Russia-Ukraine war to intel on how America may be spying on adversaries and allies.

Enjoy the 70s and 80s while they last. Cooler weather is set to return later this week into the weekend. Along with the cooler weather, north winds and rain chances will increase by Friday into Saturday. Snow can’t be ruled out in parts of the Upper Midwest.

