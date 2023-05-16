SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4 for Tuesday, May 16.

The 2015 Harrisburg School shooter will find out if he’ll spend more time behind bars for a domestic assault case.

A 43-year-old Sioux Falls woman is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident.

The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games Tuesday for comments Hammon allegedly made to former player Dearia Hamby about her pregnancy.

Thanks to high pressure to our southwest, we have been able to enjoy another wonderful mid-May day across KELOLAND…complete with a good amount of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures.

Democratic Minnesota senators held firm despite only a one-vote majority Friday to pass gun control legislation strongly supported by the governor that would align the battleground state with others nationally that have taken steps to keep guns out of the hands of people in crisis and criminals.

Nebraska lawmakers are set to take up debate tonight on a plan that would tack on a 12-week abortion ban to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

