SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 10. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

An argument between two drivers at a stoplight led to gunshots.

Reports say the 68-year-old homeowner was transported to the hospital with severe burns and remains in critical condition.

A Mission man accused of beating his daughter to death is scheduled to be in federal court Monday afternoon.

In search of a lost cemetery, a dig began today at a former Native American residential school. Archeologists are in a central Nebraska field to find the bodies of more than 80 children who were buried.

Futurecast hints at the late storms after 4 pm in the southeast. We also should see some storms in southwestern SD by this evening.

