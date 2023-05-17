SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 17. Start your week with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 43-year-old Sioux Falls woman was arrested in connection with a road rage incident.

One driver was taken to a Clear Lake hospital after a crash in Deuel County.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash southeast of Sioux Falls.

Monday afternoon, a report came in that someone had attacked some backyard chickens, leaving three of the birds dead.

Dawn Marie Johnson will replace Cynthia Mickelson on the Sioux Falls School Board for a three-year term.

Another business in the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood west of Downtown Sioux Falls will no longer sell alcohol after the license renewal was voted down by the city council.

Congressman Dusty Johnson has introduced a bill to protect the Wounded Knee Memorial site.

Futurecast picks up on those rain chances in central and western KELOLAND starting this afternoon. The hits of rain will try to move east tonight, but will likely begin to diminish after sunset.

