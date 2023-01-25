SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Wednesday, January 25.

Roads are once again getting slippery in parts of KELOLAND as snow returns to South Dakota.

Thursday brings snow chances to the region. We could see a rain and snow mix throughout the day. High temperatures are expected late evening even into the overnight hours but will be in the 20s, 30s, and even low 40s.

Des Moines police have released the names of the two teenagers who were killed during a shooting at an education center.

In the wake of the Des Moines shooting as well as the deadly shootings in California, a new report calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence.

A legislative resolution calling for “humane and fair treatment” of defendants being held in Washington, D.C., for their alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol has died at the South Dakota Capitol.

