Road conditions are poor across much of the state Tuesday morning. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 map, no travel is advised in the northeast corner of the state.

A blast of winter weather made fighting a fire difficult for crews in Western KELOLAND on Monday.

Road conditions may be to blame for a deadly crash in northern Sioux Falls.

Another man convicted of a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 2016 has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

The group of lawmakers investigating impeachment against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will meet again this week.

A significant change is being suggested for additional proposed restrictions against telemedicine abortions in South Dakota. State lawmakers now are considering whether to allow a pregnant person to be administered the second round of abortion drugs from a second physician at the clinic.

Also in Pierre, a pair of bills being debated pit the firearm industry against the banking industry.

