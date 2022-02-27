SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, February 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia will have far-reaching economic impacts, including what you pay at the pump.

Gasoline prices have been rising for the past several months, but now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, those prices will likely go even higher. And people in KELOLAND are not pleased with having to spend more to fuel up.

It was a day to get healthy, and to be pampered a little bit, for struggling families in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Volunteers from the community took part in this Health and Healing Event hosted by Church on the Street. They provided services like haircuts, manicures and dental work for children and grownups who have been hit by hard by tough economic times.

As February’s heart month winds down, local health experts are stressing the importance of screenings as a way to prevent heart problems.

Our quiet run of weather will continue for a little while longer, and if you were a fan of Saturday’s warm-up…you’ll like what’s on tap for today (Across much of KELOLAND, at least)

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.