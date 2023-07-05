SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The owner of a fireworks stand that was broken into this week is up-ing the reward.

Reward for information on fireworks stand break-in upped

Police in Summerset, South Dakota are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries.

Vehicle burglaries under investigation

Firefighters in the Black Hills responded to a wildfire left behind by a weekend storm.

Crews battle Black Hills wildfire

The city of Lennox marked Independence Day with its Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

Old Fashioned Fourth of July starts on a soggy note

Once the rain moved out of Sioux Falls Tuesday morning a free picnic of hot dogs, chips and water went on at the Levitt downtown. It was put on by the city of Sioux Falls.

3,000 hot dogs on menu for Fourth of July Sioux Falls picnic

Bev Howe has an extensive history with a small fireworks stand she owns on Highway 11 in Garretson.

All in the family: Bev Howe’s fireworks stand a Garretson staple

Over a billion dollars is proposed in the new CIP plan for Sioux Falls.

Residents react to largest CIP plan in Sioux Falls history

Cooler air has moved in and it won’t leave until maybe after the weekend.

Remaining Below Average Through The Weekend

