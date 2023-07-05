SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The owner of a fireworks stand that was broken into this week is up-ing the reward.

Police in Summerset, South Dakota are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries.

Firefighters in the Black Hills responded to a wildfire left behind by a weekend storm.

The city of Lennox marked Independence Day with its Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

Once the rain moved out of Sioux Falls Tuesday morning a free picnic of hot dogs, chips and water went on at the Levitt downtown. It was put on by the city of Sioux Falls.

Bev Howe has an extensive history with a small fireworks stand she owns on Highway 11 in Garretson.

Over a billion dollars is proposed in the new CIP plan for Sioux Falls.

Cooler air has moved in and it won’t leave until maybe after the weekend.

