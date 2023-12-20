SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A reward is now being offered in the disappearance case of Rachael Cyriacks.

Investigators are close to solving the case of Rachael Cyriacks

A Monday night fire sent a woman and a toddler to the hospital.

Crews rescue child, dog and cat from structure fire

One woman is dead after a crash southeast of Harrisburg earlier this week.

67-year-old woman dies in Lincoln County crash

Several people were taken to the hospital after falling through ice on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday afternoon.

Kids, security officer rescued from water

An 11-month study that compared January through November of 2022 and 2023 showed that violent crime has been decreasing, but has shown an increase in retail theft.

Retail Theft up 16% in 2023

The Turner County Courthouse had to be partially evacuated this week after it was discovered trusses in the building sank 19 inches.

Sunken trusses prompt Turner County Courthouse evacuation

An interesting forecast is ahead for KELOLAND. Here are some initial weather maps we are working on this morning.

Record highs possible this weekend; Rain and snow likely starting Christmas Eve

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.