SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, December 20.

A reward is now being offered in the disappearance case of Rachael Cyriacks.

A Monday night fire sent a woman and a toddler to the hospital.

One woman is dead after a crash southeast of Harrisburg earlier this week.

Several people were taken to the hospital after falling through ice on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday afternoon.

An 11-month study that compared January through November of 2022 and 2023 showed that violent crime has been decreasing, but has shown an increase in retail theft.

The Turner County Courthouse had to be partially evacuated this week after it was discovered trusses in the building sank 19 inches.

An interesting forecast is ahead for KELOLAND. Here are some initial weather maps we are working on this morning.

