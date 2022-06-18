SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, June 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The war in Ukraine delayed a reunion for a Sioux Falls family, but grandma and grandpa are now in the same city as their daughter and grandkids.

‘Just overjoyed’: Grandparents from Ukraine reunite with Sioux Falls family

A Sioux Falls woman is making a quicker than expected recovery following a serious motorcycle crash that left her with brain damage.

Woman walks for first time since May motorcycle crash

KELOLAND Media Group collected a laundry list of items for the Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls as part of Founder’s Day of Caring on Friday.

KELOLAND Media Group hosts donation drive for Teddy Bear Den

Thousands of people will be celebrating Pride month with a pair of events in downtown Sioux Falls later this morning. The pride parade and festival will include drag performances, kids’ activities, and vendors.

Sioux Falls celebrating Pride this weekend

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters

Saturday Boredom Busters: June 18th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.