SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, June 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The war in Ukraine delayed a reunion for a Sioux Falls family, but grandma and grandpa are now in the same city as their daughter and grandkids.

A Sioux Falls woman is making a quicker than expected recovery following a serious motorcycle crash that left her with brain damage.

KELOLAND Media Group collected a laundry list of items for the Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls as part of Founder’s Day of Caring on Friday.

Thousands of people will be celebrating Pride month with a pair of events in downtown Sioux Falls later this morning. The pride parade and festival will include drag performances, kids’ activities, and vendors.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.