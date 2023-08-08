SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Twenty-one indigenous people were killed on Indian Country land, according to the 2022 state crime report from the South Dakota Attorney General.

With another record-setting lottery jackpot up for grabs — a $1.55 billion Mega Millions grand prize — it’s hard not to fantasize about being a billionaire. Unfortunately, you won’t become a billionaire right away if you win.

Now that July’s sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin.

At least two people died, thousands of U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, and more than 1.1 million homes and businesses lost power Monday as severe storms, including hail and lightning, moved through the eastern U.S.

