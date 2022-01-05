Rep. Johnson reflects on Jan. 6 of 2021; New Year’s fitness goals; Bald eagle rescued; Murder update

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s all you need to start you day with KELOLAND On The Go for Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Representative Dusty Johnson reflects on the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol

Tomorrow will mark one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Dusty Johnson recently talked about the his experience with the event.

Representative Dusty Johnson reflects on the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol

‘It’s a lifestyle’: Sanford Wellness Center helps members achieve their fitness goals

Gyms are seeing an increase in memberships as people begin working on those new year’s resolutions.

‘It’s a lifestyle’: Sanford Wellness Center helps members achieve their fitness goals

Tribal law enforcement rescue shot bald eagle

A bald eagle that was shot near Wagner is expected to recover.

Tribal law enforcement rescue shot bald eagle

The man charged in two murders was in court

Brent Hanson pleads not guilty

Bitterly Cold Air Ahead Today and Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 5th

Bitterly Cold Air Ahead Today and Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 5th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 