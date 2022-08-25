SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. Heinz was airlifted and died in a Rapid City hospital Saturday morning.

The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls, made his first court appearance yesterday on a long list of charges.

According to court papers, Mohamed took between $100,000 and $500,000.

Violent crime is also on the rise in Rapid City with five shootings under investigation in only four days. The police arrested three suspects in the shooting that killed two men along Surfwood Drive in north Rapid City.

The Sioux Falls School District and many other area schools will head back to the classroom today, bringing more than 30,000 students and staff back to school.

And just in time for the first day of school … south Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Streets will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.

Millions of Americans have $10,000 less in student loan debt following yesterday’s executive order from President Joe Biden. Students at USD are excited to know they will leave college with a slightly smaller debt than they were planning on.

The city of Bruce now has a colorful new addition to its downtown. The honey industry is thriving in the city, making it one of the largest producers in the nation. Now, the local honey farm has given back to the community by adding a bee mural to one of the old downtown building.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.