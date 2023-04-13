SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Wednesday, two men – each convicted of 8-DUIs – were booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy after a fire at an apartment building in Waubay.

Everyone is safe following an emergency landing at the Pierre Regional Airport Wednesday night.

Rising water levels in Grant County left one person surrounded Wednesday.

Sioux Falls will soon have a One Stop for all state agencies on the east side of the city. One South Dakota lawmaker is not happy with the location.

The Kickin’ Cancer Jam is a fundraiser for cancer victims.

Tuesday marked an exciting time at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center. Three residents who live there all turn 101-years-old this year.

Expect another big spread in temperatures today in KELOLAND, with much of the southeast feeling like summer and piles of snow and much cooler numbers in the Aberdeen area. We’ve even popped some showers are radar in the northeast, a trend that will increase the next 24 hours.

