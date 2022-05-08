SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Avera Race Against Cancer, which included a 5k, 10k and three-mile walk, raised a record-breaking $600,000.

Some neighborhoods in central Sioux Falls are opening up a conversation about the future of a nearby green space.

Mother’s Day, unfortunately, will feature more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Though they will be rather scattered in nature by day, it’ll still be something to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

