SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Sunday, August 7.

Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime.

Lincoln County authorities have arrested a driver who was reported to be pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 over the weekend.

Authorities in the Black Hills are reminding people to be sure to carry plenty of water when they’re outdoors.

A grand-opening celebration made a big splash in the small town of Burke, South Dakota Saturday.

We’ve seen very heavy rain in portions of southeastern KELOLAND, with a flash flood warning earlier in the morning for the Sioux Falls and Brandon areas through mid-morning on Sunday.

