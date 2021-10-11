Recognizing Native Americans’ Day; deadly crash in Rapid City; farmers harvesting after summer drought

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One story we’ll be following throughout the day is how communities are celebrating Native Americans’ Day. One way you can mark the occasion is by supporting local businesses run by members of South Dakota’s Indigenous communities.

In Rapid City, people will gather for the annual “Remembering the Children Memorial Walk” as part of Native Americans’ Day. The event recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

With drought conditions across the area, some farmers feared they wouldn’t have a crop for harvest.

Rapid City police are investigating a crash that left one person dead. Officers say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 44 when it rear-ended a sedan. One person in the sedan died.

The South Dakota Highway patrol is also investigating a deadly crash that happened near Philip.

South Dakota is once again near the bottom when it comes to teacher pay, according to the National Education Association. Average teacher pay in the state rose by 17-percent over five years, from about $42,000 in 2016 to about $49,000 in 2020.

Starting today, McDonald’s is giving away free breakfast to teachers, faculty and staff as a “Thank you” for all they do. Educators can receive a free breakfast both inside and in the drive-thru, October 11-15.

