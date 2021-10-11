Recognizing Native Americans’ Day; deadly crash in Rapid City; farmers harvesting after summer drought

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One story we’ll be following throughout the day is how communities are celebrating Native Americans’ Day. One way you can mark the occasion is by supporting local businesses run by members of South Dakota’s Indigenous communities.

Celebrating Indigenous cultures with two Sioux Falls businesses

In Rapid City, people will gather for the annual “Remembering the Children Memorial Walk” as part of Native Americans’ Day. The event recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

How you can observe Native Americans’ Day in South Dakota

With drought conditions across the area, some farmers feared they wouldn’t have a crop for harvest.

Farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ with harvest despite summer drought

Rapid City police are investigating a crash that left one person dead. Officers say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 44 when it rear-ended a sedan. One person in the sedan died.

Police in Rapid City investigating deadly crash

The South Dakota Highway patrol is also investigating a deadly crash that happened near Philip.

Authorities investigating fatal crash on gravel road

South Dakota is once again near the bottom when it comes to teacher pay, according to the National Education Association. Average teacher pay in the state rose by 17-percent over five years, from about $42,000 in 2016 to about $49,000 in 2020.

Despite sales tax hike, average teacher pay in South Dakota returns to near bottom in nation

Starting today, McDonald’s is giving away free breakfast to teachers, faculty and staff as a “Thank you” for all they do. Educators can receive a free breakfast both inside and in the drive-thru, October 11-15.

McDonald’s giving away free breakfast to teachers, school staff as a thank you

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 