SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Social media was a driving force behind the turnout at Wednesday’s abortion rights protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum says the department’s goal during the abortion rights protests was to keep people safe. He says police did everything they could to make sure protestors did not get hurt, even when things started to get confrontational. Thum says a protest like this without a permit is a fluid situation and his department tried to adapt as the confusion unfolded.

Starting today, Mandatory Critical Race Theory trainings and orientations are banned at South Dakota universities.

A Glenham, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Court Documents say that between September 2018 and February 2019, 43-year-old Gabe Outtrim executed a scheme to defraud the Cortrust Bank branch in Leola, South Dakota.

Police in Watertown are asking for the public’s help in solving a vandalism case.

When you see someone pulled over on the side of the road by law enforcement there’s a chance it could be an unlicensed driver. Data on the top five traffic citations from the five most populous cities in the state shows that unlicensed driver tickets are among the most common.

Kathy Boysen is keeping the historic Stidworthy-Kemper house up and running in the Viborg community. While she has already done many renovations and restoration projects on the property, there is still more to do.

