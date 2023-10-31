SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 31. Happy Halloween! Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with multiple thefts.

The Brookings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a string of car break-ins across an area of the city.

Sioux Falls police have arrested two people in connection with a carjacking last week.

The wind has died down throughout the afternoon. There are just a few clouds in northwestern South Dakota. Temperatures are in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

South Dakota Mines has been elected to the Universities Research Association.

Philanthropist T. Denny Sanford just gave another big donation to Dakota State University.

