SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

State Lawmakers recently got a detailed look at the Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the September 2020 crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

As for Ravnsborg’s driving history — In the two years leading up to the crash, law enforcement officers pulled him over 15 times. KELOLAND News has obtained video of several traffic stops involving the attorney general.

You can take a closer look in the videos in this story:

Authorities in Hamlin County are investigating a fiery crash east of Castlewood.

A member of the U.S. Air Force, living in Box Elder, South Dakota, plans to plead guilty in connection with a child porn case.

Good Earth State Park is teaching kids about everything from bugs to bison through its Little Acorns program.

If you like music, there’s a concert at the Cathedral of St. Joseph you may want to check out tonight. This new concert organ will be making its debut at 7 p.m.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.