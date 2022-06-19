SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, June 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial takes place this week in Pierre. But a letter with Ravnsborg’s signature, that criticizes President Biden, is coming under scrutiny ahead of Tuesday’s proceedings.

Despite official suspension, Ravnsborg’s name on letter

People gathered in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.

PHOTOS: Sioux Falls Pride

Two young entrepreneurs took advantage of Saturday’s hot weather to benefit the community.

Lemonade stand raises $690 in donations

Just like the first half of the weekend, we’ll need to watch the thermometer very carefully as temperatures rise to dangerously hot levels.

More Heat on Father’s Day; Storms Tonight and Monday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, June 19

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

Sunday Boredom Busters: June 19th