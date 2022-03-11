SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, March 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A South Dakota woman – who admits to killing a man when she was just 18-years-old – could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Today, the family of Randi Gerlach will gather for her funeral in Sioux Falls. Gerlach was just 20 years old when Lincoln County deputies found her body last week. Her parents say she was bold about her life and energetic.

Joe Boever’s family agrees with the conclusion of a letter issued by South Dakota’s Secretary of Public Safety that Jason Ravnsborg is unfit to hold the office of Attorney General.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, kids here at home may have questions for their parents about what’s happening. Sanford Integrated Health Therapist Karla Salem says parents may also choose to initiate the discussion.

This weekend, you have the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal and ensure that those escaping Ukraine have a meal as well. Sanaa’s Gourmet restaurant is hosting a fundraiser benefiting the organization World Central Kitchen. This group is making sure Ukrainian refugees are getting a warm meal.

If you’re in the market for fishing or hunting gear, a boat or RV, or planning your next great getaway, the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show is underway at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

