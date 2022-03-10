SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The secretary of the department of public safety says Jason Ravnsborg is quote “unfit to hold the position of chief law enforcement officer for South Dakota”.

South Dakota lawmakers have passed a proposal to limit the number of cannabis plants that medical marijuana patients can grow in their homes.

There is a positive end to the search for a missing hunter in Custer County. Custer County Search & Rescue says they were called for the missing hunter just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Several historic buildings, that once called heritage park home, are on the move. Crews had two of the buildings loaded up on trucks Wednesday morning.

One local businessman is giving back to the community by gifting kids a new pair of shoes.

And, there is yet another baby animal at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.The zoo announced the birth of an eastern bongo antelope. The calf was born on March 1.

