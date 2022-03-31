SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A year and a half after the crash that killed Joe Boever we are getting a closer look at what was involved in the investigation. On Wednesday, the state released hundreds of documents and photos.

Sioux Falls Police are advising drivers to watch out for jaywalkers following a deadly crash near downtown.

A state prison guard has pleaded not guilty to charges of making terroristic threats and domestic assault.

Transgender rights were once again at the center of debate during South Dakota’s 2022 Legislative Session. Wednesday afternoon, around 60 students at Lincoln High School staged a walkout, protesting the state’s new law that bans transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams.

Meanwhile, President Biden has marked today as Transgender Day of Visibility.To celebrate the day, The Arc of Dreams will be lit up tonight.

For the second time, the SDSU Women’s Basketball Team has made it to the WNIT Tournament semifinals.

