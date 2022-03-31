SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A year and a half after the crash that killed Joe Boever we are getting a closer look at what was involved in the investigation. On Wednesday, the state released hundreds of documents and photos.

‘Ravnsborg report’ and investigative file released
‘Dark’ and ‘difficult to see’: Former Hyde County Sheriff’s written account

Sioux Falls Police are advising drivers to watch out for jaywalkers following a deadly crash near downtown.

Watching for jaywalkers in Sioux Falls

A state prison guard has pleaded not guilty to charges of making terroristic threats and domestic assault.

State prison guard pleads not guilty to terroristic threat charges

Transgender rights were once again at the center of debate during South Dakota’s 2022 Legislative Session. Wednesday afternoon, around 60 students at Lincoln High School staged a walkout, protesting the state’s new law that bans transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams.

Students organize walk-out to protest anti-transgender bills

Meanwhile, President Biden has marked today as Transgender Day of Visibility.To celebrate the day, The Arc of Dreams will be lit up tonight.

Arc of Dreams to honor Transgender Day of Visibility

For the second time, the SDSU Women’s Basketball Team has made it to the WNIT Tournament semifinals.

SDSU prepares for UCLA in WNIT Semis

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.