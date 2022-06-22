SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota state senate has removed Jason Ravnsborg from his position as attorney general.

Crews from several departments continue battling a fire on the Rosebud reservation.

A Pennington county deputy rescued a man from the burning Cactus Cafe and Lounge in Wall Monday night.

Summer is officially here and high temperatures are expected to continue. The Department of Social Services is offering assistance with repairing or replacing air conditioners for eligible homeowners across KELOLAND.

Over one thousand butterflies were released in Sertoma Park last night. The release was part of Asera care’s “A Butterfly to remember.” event. It was a time for people to remember their lost loved ones and come together to share their stories.

Hundreds of lawns around the Sioux falls area are still brown after a lawn care service accidentally put the wrong chemical down back in April. Kut & Kill’s owner vowed to fix the lawns and take care of his customers. But it appears some customers hoping for a resolution are now in a waiting game. TJ Collins lives in the west side of Sioux falls.

The Lead-Deadwood school district will no longer allow signs or other materials that are deemed political, religious, or controversial. The decision comes after a teacher complained about another teacher’s “safe space” sign that said “All are welcome here.”

Voters in Tea have agreed to a $39 million dollar bond issue to expand the high school. It passed with 86-percent of the vote yesterday. The plans call for adding 25 new classrooms, a fine arts theater, a new weight room and wrestling room, along with an attached auxiliary gym.

An invasive species of carp is getting a rebranding in hopes of making them more desirable for fishing.

