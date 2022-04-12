SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives, asking them not to impeach him.

The House is set to gather at 11 a.m. Tuesday to look at whether Ravnsborg’s actions included “impeachable offenses.” KELOLAND News will have team coverage and bring you the latest from Pierre on air, online and on social media.

A man is in custody following a standoff in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing teenager. Officers say they have checked multiple locations, but have not found 13-year-old Josephine Adams.

Another story we’ll be following for you throughout the day is the Sioux Falls city election. Voters will decide on the next mayor along with city council members and two charter amendments.

The WNBA Draft was last night, and former USD Standouts Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb had entered their names into the draft pool. The Minnesota Lynx selected Sjerven with the 28th overall pick as the Rogers, Minnesota native was taken by her hometown team.

Cheer group members in Chamberlain are celebrating two U.S. finals wins. Both teams from Balance studios came home from their first ever U.S. finals with championship wins.

