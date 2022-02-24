SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Life in prison- that’s the sentence for a Yankton man for murdering the mother of his children. Joseph Deng Mamot killed Akoat Mater in her north Sioux Falls home in March of 2020.

One of two victims in a rape case in Sioux Falls is coming forward to talk about the abuse she went through for three years. 21-year-old Courtney Krueger was embraced by hugs following the sentencing of Daniel Lehmann.

The Miller School District is still adjusting to their new normal after an explosion closed down the school earlier this month. Over 400 students are now having classes in nearby churches.

The South Dakota Senate is passing a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. The bill passed by a single vote in the Senate. It will next head to the House, where Republicans have pushed tighter restrictions on medical marijuana.

The group of lawmakers investigating impeachment against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will meet again Thursday.

Burbach’s Countryside Dairy’s goal is to provide customers milk in a sustainable way, by using returnable glass bottles. But, they are worried about being able to fill all their orders, because of a milk bottle shortage.

