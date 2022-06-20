SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s first Senate impeachment trial begins tomorrow. Thirty-five Senators will gather in Pierre to decide whether to convict Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment.

Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Authorities say 12-year-old Kenadee Schrader was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday in 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Farmers in Salem are still working hard to get their farm sites cleaned up after last months derecho.

People in KELOLAND are bracing for another day of hot temperatures to start the week. High temperatures and high humidity can be dangerous for people who spend too much time outdoors.

Federal officials say most of Yellowstone National Park should re-open within the next two weeks – much faster than originally expected after record floods pounded the Yellowstone region last week and knocked out major roads.

People gathered in Brookings on Sunday to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than two months away. That means the City of Sturgis and local businesses are getting ready for the busy week that will draw thousands of bikers to the Black Hills.

