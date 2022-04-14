SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The man, accused of shooting and killing another man at a Rapid City hotel, is now charged with murder.

At this time, the suspect in a deadly 10th Street crash in Sioux Falls has been found not competent to stand trial.

South Dakota’s suspended attorney general will have to wait more than two months for his Senate impeachment trial. Tuesday, the house of representatives voted to impeach Jason Ravnsborg for his actions surrounding the crash that killed Joe Boever.

Voters approved recreational marijuana in South Dakota in 2020 — but the state took Amendment “A” to court and won on a technicality over legal language. Now the same people who worked to get the issue on the ballot two years ago are working to do it again in 2022.

Students at SDSU are now part of a metaversity. That’s because Virtual reality headsets are being added to some natural sciences classes.

With Easter days away, HyVee employees and first responders in Sioux Falls are making sure families in need have a ham for the holiday dinner.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.