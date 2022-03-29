SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A majority of lawmakers on the House Select Committee on Investigation have decided to not recommend the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Voters can now get a headstart on casting their ballot in the Sioux Falls city election.

Next week, all three mayoral candidates will join us in our studio to answer your questions. The debate with incumbent Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites will begin at 8 p.m. CT, on KELO-TV.

A mammoth tooth was discovered in Northwest Iowa earlier this month.

South Dakota State’s women’s basketball team is getting ready for another home game in Brookings.

