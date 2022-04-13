SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken was elected to another 4-year term.

The 2022 Sioux Falls city elections have wrapped up and we have four new council members elected. There were two at-large seats open this election cycle. The first one was won by pediatrician Sarah Cole with 52-percent of the vote. The other seat was won by Rich Merkouris with 56-percent of the vote.

Just under 30,000 ballots were cast in this year Sioux Falls city election.

Thirty-six representatives voted to impeach South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Tuesday, while 31 opposed it.

Just hours before the vote, Ravnsborg wrote a letter to lawmakers, pleading his case as to why he should not be impeached. In his four page letter, Ravnsborg writes ‘some have asked why I have not spoken out about the accident. I have remained largely quiet about this matter out of respect for the legal process and Mr. Boever’s family.’

Farmers and ranchers are looking at higher input costs this year. Last year, Dennis Welbig saw a good hay crop in his fields, thanks to using proper quantities of fertilizer. This year, with the rising prices of fertilizer and the dry conditions, he thinks he will be harvesting about a third less than he did in 2021.

