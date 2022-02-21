SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man is dead after a shooting inside a Rapid City bar over the weekend.

Officials in southern South Dakota are investigating the cause of a fire in Mission last night.

Mission Volunteer Fire and Rescue says crews from multiple departments were called to a building on Main Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday. It contained a coffee shop, building products store, and lumberyard. The building is a total loss.

Winter weather is making its return to KELOLAND on Monday, despite the weekend’s unseasonably warm temperatures. From winter weather advisories, to snow accumulation and road conditions, here’s everything you need to know this morning:

The animals at McCrossan Boys Ranch have an important job on the ranch helping the boys.

The Canton Fire Department has completed its restoration of a 1917 Luverne Chemical Truck.

Brandon Valley Indoor Drumline is preparing to showcase their skills with those from around the state. This weekend, you have the opportunity to see them and other indoor drumlines perform and compete against each other.

