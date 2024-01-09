SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 9. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating two people allegedly connected to a shooting.

Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella spent some time on the Pine Ridge Reservation talking with Oglala Sioux Tribe officials and residents about the violence they see on an almost daily basis.

It’s a cold start to the morning as snow lingers across the southeast. We’ve had nearly a foot in the Sioux Falls area. Here’s a list of some of the snow totals in so far this morning.

With Donald Trump present for the first time in months, federal appeals court judges in Washington expressed deep skepticism Tuesday that the former president was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

