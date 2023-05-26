SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories First@4 for Friday, May 26.

Rapid City police are searching for the suspect connected to a shooting that sent a six year old boy to the hospital. Officers released a picture of the suspect as he was running away from the scene.

Suspect in shooting at 100 block of E. Signal Drive in Rapid City | Courtesy Rapid City Police

We have an update on the condition of the two boys hurt in the house explosion near Fort Pierre. On their Caring Bridge page, Kelsey Hupp says her sons are in stable condition at a burn center in St. Paul.

Governor Kristi Noem has launched a new hotline for people to voice concerns about South Dakota’s universities. She claims many states have quote, “allowed liberal ideologies to poison their universities and colleges.”

Plenty of sunshine plus that strong south winds are keeping KELOLAND warm today. Temperatures are almost 10° above normal in eastern KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms are popping up near Valentine and Winner.

A judge in Montana says the U.S. government can keep using chemical retardants to fight wildfires, despite finding that the practice pollutes streams in violation of federal law.

