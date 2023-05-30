SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go

A man was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday morning.

Two people were hospitalized after a plane crash near Larchwood, Iowa.

Five Iowa residents remain unaccounted for, including two people whose remains may be in a pile of rubble at the site of a partially collapsed apartment building, officials in the city of Davenport said Tuesday.

One woman died in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash over the weekend.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adult recreational use.

While we did see a few showers in a few places this morning, much of Memorial Day has been mainly quiet.

House GOP leaders are racing to secure support for the debt ceiling deal that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) struck with President Biden as they face growing criticism from Republicans.

The Supreme Court’s decision season is in full swing.

