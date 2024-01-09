SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 9. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating two people allegedly connected to a shooting.

A second suspect in a Sioux Falls carjacking has been arrested, nearly two months after the crime.

The first winter storm of the season for eastern and southeastern KELOLAND has made its way out, but blowing snow will continue to be a concern as we head into the evening and part of the night.

The 2024 Legislative Session opens in Pierre on Tuesday. One of the first items on the agenda is the annual State of the State address.

