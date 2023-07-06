SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 6. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Sioux Falls man at an apartment in the area of 3rd Street and Cliff Avenue.

A Rapid City officer was justified in the deadly shooting of a man, the South Dakota Attorney General and DCI have ruled.

One of the Fairfield teens who pleaded guilty to murdering his Spanish teacher will learn how long he’ll spend in prison today.

We had a cold start to the day across KELOLAND. Many locations were 2 or 3° above the record low temperatures. Sioux City, Iowa broke the record from 1997.

The state government’s new secretary of education has decided that a South Dakota school administrator’s punishment should be more than a review panel recommended.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.