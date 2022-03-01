SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities are investigating a weekend crash in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. It happened near Madison and Ellis Road Sunday night. According to Sioux Falls police, authorities were looking for some people wanted on warrants when the car crashed.

A Rapid City man – involved in an undercover sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally – is headed to federal prison. Monday, a judge sentenced Christopher Truax to 14 years behind bars, followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.

We also have an update on a second Rapid City man arrested during that same undercover operation. Documents filed Monday say Travis McDonald plans to plead guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography. He’ll face five to 20 years in federal prison.

A bill that would make South Dakota one of the hardest places to get abortion pills is advancing in the legislature. A committee passed HB 1318, sending it to the full senate.

A house committee has rejected a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota. Before a vote, lawmakers heard nearly an hour of testimony from both sides of the debate.

Online drawing classes will be offered throughout the month of march to provide kids with a mental health art break.

As people gear up for March Madness… there’s a competition brewing in downtown Sioux Falls. Local breweries will be competing for the 6th annual Mash Madness.

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is ready to name it’s baby squirrel monkey.Crews have narrowed it down to four choices: NJ or Ned Junior, in honor of the baby’s father, Miri, Lolo and Caco. You can vote for your favorite name starting today — each vote costs $5.

