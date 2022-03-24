SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Rapid City hotel is under fire after threatening to ban all Native Americans from staying there.

Jerry Smith Jr. has been sentenced to two years of probation in Minnehaha County for stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

A second person is charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy in Charles mix county. The child’s mother – 27-year-old Calarina Drapeaux – has been charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor and two drug counts.

After spending a few days back home in Vermillion, the Coyote women’s basketball team is ready to head to the Sweet 16.

A quick programming note due to the NCAA tournament — KELOLAND News at 6 will air at 5:30 p.m. CT on KELO-TV Thursday and Friday.

As you get ready to head out the door, there is something you should be aware of. The Sioux Falls Police Department says two houses will be on the move starting at 9 a.m. this morning.

