SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, July 5.

It was a busy Monday morning for fire crews in Brandon. Firefighters were called to this home on East Pine Street. Shortly after crews arrived, other departments were called in to assist.

One man is dead after a drowning incident in Rapid City. Police say it happened in Memorial Park just before 7 p.m. MT Monday. It was reported that one man was holding another under the water.

A man is dead after drowning in northwest Iowa. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a pond north of Rock Valley just before 4 p.m. Monday.

The man was swimming in the pond when he went under the water and did not come back up. Bystanders and first responders found him some time later and were able to get him out of the water.

Five teenagers were hurt in crash northeast of Clear Lake. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the teens were just east of Highway 15 when they lost control. Their car went into the ditch, rolled and landed on its roof.

One man was taken to the hospital after a horse riding accident in Custer State Park. Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. MT Monday.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has tested positive for COVID-19. He says he first started feeling symptoms Sunday. His positive test was confirmed on Monday.

The Fourth of July parade brought hundreds to the downtown Sioux Falls area to celebrate. The parade featured drums, fire trucks and lots of flags. Many parade goers say the 4th is a day to come together and celebrate the ideas of the United States.

The 4th of July means fireworks, and despite what you may think, many people wait until the last minute to buy their pyrotechnics. Firework stand operators claim that people can spend plenty of money ranging from $25 dollars to $2,000. And although the firework price didn’t go up, shipping went up dramatically. A reminder that folks in the Sioux Falls area can set off fireworks until July 10.

