SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city.

RCPD investigating homicide

A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of their house that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire.

Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft.

Authorities search for catalytic converter thief

If you were in the Deadwood area last week, you may have noticed some smoke in the air.

National Forest Service burns slash piles to prevent the spread of wildfires

The South Dakota Department of Education has a new secretary that took over on January tenth, and he is a familiar face in the state’s education field.

Meet the new SD Secretary of Education Joseph Graves

Funding is helping to bring more music to South Dakota.

$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra