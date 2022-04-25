SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

We are getting a look at some eye-catching video out of Rapid City. The Rapid City Fire Department posted bodycam video onto its social media pages.

Excitement is growing in Lincoln county as construction has begun on the new fairgrounds.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec has announced opening dates for pools this summer.

Starting today, several road construction projects will get underway in southeastern Sioux Falls.

First, crews will be rebuilding the intersection of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue. During the first part of the project, the southbound lanes of Sycamore and westbound lanes of 41st Street will be closed.

The outside, southbound lane of Cliff Avenue from 26th to 28th Street will be closed so crews can make concrete repairs.

