SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

One of the rape suspects from the University of South Dakota turned themselves into police.

We have an update on the joint federal and state investigation into online sex crimes that we first told you about in March.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for a 17-year-old who shot a man in the leg.

An unexpected visitor swung by a Sioux Falls business…

One of the biggest arts and crafts shows in the country is on today and tomorrow at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

House Republicans are trying again this morning to break the deadlock over electing a new Speaker of the House.

Expect a few more showers by Tuesday and Wednesday as the pattern starts to show some signs of change in the forecast.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.