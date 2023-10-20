SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

One of the rape suspects from the University of South Dakota turned themselves into police.

Man accused of Vermillion rape turns self in to authorities

We have an update on the joint federal and state investigation into online sex crimes that we first told you about in March.

23-year-old pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

Sioux Falls Police are looking for a 17-year-old who shot a man in the leg.

Police investigating Sioux Falls shooting

An unexpected visitor swung by a Sioux Falls business…

Bull elk spotted in Sioux Falls

One of the biggest arts and crafts shows in the country is on today and tomorrow at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

Arts & Crafts Show

House Republicans are trying again this morning to break the deadlock over electing a new Speaker of the House.

Jordan loses third Speaker vote: Live coverage

Expect a few more showers by Tuesday and Wednesday as the pattern starts to show some signs of change in the forecast.

Mild weekend ahead; Weather changes next week

