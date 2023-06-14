SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former child care worker, accused of raping a little girl, is back behind bars facing new charges.

Man arrested for rape, arrested for stalking

A parolee is accused of repeatedly ramming a stolen car into a police car.

Driver arrested after ramming stolen car into police car

Gary King of Cypress Risk Management is being sued for allegedly collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums from student-athletes, but never remitting those dollars to insurance providers.

Gaming commission revokes license of Gary King

Governor Kristi Noem is once again without a chief of staff.

No word yet on Noem’s pick for her 6th chief of staff

The Sioux Falls Public Health Director has resigned from his position.

Chima resigns as Sioux Falls public health director

The proposed Jacobson Plaza in Downtown Sioux Falls is another step closer to reality.

New plazas in DTSF another step closer to reality

A young businessman is helping raise money for a new pool in Canton.

Canton boy’s Candy Shack raises funds for new pool

Hazy skies continue across KELOLAND as smoke drifts into the region from Canada. Expect little change in those conditions today.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increasing this weekend

