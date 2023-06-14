SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former child care worker, accused of raping a little girl, is back behind bars facing new charges.

A parolee is accused of repeatedly ramming a stolen car into a police car.

Gary King of Cypress Risk Management is being sued for allegedly collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums from student-athletes, but never remitting those dollars to insurance providers.

Governor Kristi Noem is once again without a chief of staff.

The Sioux Falls Public Health Director has resigned from his position.

The proposed Jacobson Plaza in Downtown Sioux Falls is another step closer to reality.

A young businessman is helping raise money for a new pool in Canton.

Hazy skies continue across KELOLAND as smoke drifts into the region from Canada. Expect little change in those conditions today.

