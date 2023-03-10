SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of Midday in KELOLAND On The Go.

A 24-year old man, wanted on a rape charge, is now behind bars in the Minnehaha County Jail.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident last April. The victim told police she was raped in an area just east of downtown.

Two Sioux Falls men are facing charges in Brookings County, accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks.

The U.S. House is unanimously voting to declassify intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The latest round of snow moved out of South Dakota Dakota as of Friday morning, but a new round of winter weather is just around the corner.

