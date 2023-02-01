SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the central part of the city. Police cars were seen at a gas station in the area of 11th and Grange Tuesday afternoon.

Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in solving several recent burglaries.

A senate committee in Pierre is seeking that suspended Senator Julie Frye-Mueller be censured but also reinstated

The cow cam is back on KELOLAND.com!

A student at West Central High School is bringing the community together while also raising money and awareness for childhood cancer.

It’s another morning with lows below zero in eastern KELOLAND, but with sunshine and light southwest winds we’ll have slightly warmer temperatures today.

