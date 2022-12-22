SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22.

As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.

This cold weather made fighting a fire difficult for crews in Rapid City.

Extremely cold temperatures provided extra challenges for crews battling a fire in Deadwood.

New details are emerging from an officer involved shooting earlier this week in Sioux Falls.

A 46-year-old man is being held on a 25 thousand dollar cash only bond for allegedly raping a woman this week — but this isn’t the first time he’s faced charges like this one.

D-N-A and genetic genealogy have led to a beak in a decades-old cold case in southwest Minnesota.

Cold and wind ahead for today.

