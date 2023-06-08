SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 8. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

Crews responded to a fire at a railroad bridge in western KELOLAND early Thursday morning.

The bodies of three Iowa men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building about a week after part of the century-old structure tumbled to the ground, the city of Davenport’s police chief announced Monday.

The city continues to usher in another visible stage of growth, as South Veterans Parkway construction begins June 8.

A super PAC backing former Vice President Mike Pence’s White House bid put the events of Jan. 6, 2021, front and center in its first ad since Pence announced his campaign this week.

President Biden has vetoed a measure that would have overturned his student debt relief plan, leaving the fate of the program in the hands of the Supreme Court.

Pope Francis’ was in “good general condition” Thursday, alert and breathing on his own, following a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.

As bystanders screamed for help, a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly.

